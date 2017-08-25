New book released which celebrates legacy of Boston’s Ingram family

A book, which celebrates one of the legacies of Boston-born printer and newsagent Herbert Ingram and his family, could make the perfect gift for any town historian.

The Illustrated London News Archive Book is a collection of pictorial newspaper covers from the publication, featuring the illustrated work of distinguished artists and engravers from the era.

The book has been created by personalised gifting group Historic Newspapers.

Herbert Ingram founded the Illustrated London News, the city’s first fully-illustrated newspaper in 1842 in a bid to satisfy his customers’ appetite for the latest news from London.

Kevin Sears, E-commerce Director at Historic Newspapers, said: “The Illustrated London News Archive Book celebrates Herbert Ingram’s journalistic revolution. Commissioning leading artists of the time, Ingram created the first fully illustrated newspaper, immortalising momentous events as they transpired.

“Britain after the Victorian era remains a period of mystery and intrigue. The book delves into the UK’s history through pictorial content, as early as 1930.

“The pictorials inside the book are determined by the selected date, giving the recipient a unique look into the teaming social history of Britain.”

Buyers can pick any date from between 1930-1988 with those picked between 1930-71 receiving 52 front pages from their selected year, plus 10 iconic front pages – including the very first front page – and any date selected from 1972 including 12 front pages, plus 50 iconic front pages.

“This new Illustrated London News Archive Book is a unique keepsake for any recipient, portrayed through truly enchanting illustrations,” said Mr Sears

“Not only does the book shed light on the enigmatic Victorian period of London and thereafter, the newspaper itself was a journalistic revolution and first of its kind. Personalising the book just adds that final touch of nostalgia,” he adds.

Herbert Ingram returned his family to the seat of Swineshead Abbey in 1846.

In 1859 he got Brunel’s ship the Great Eastern completed and launched after difficulties had ruined its builders and the strain of which had led to the death of its designer.

Ingram also campaigned for, and put money into, Boston’s waterworks (opened 1849) and railway schemes (1850–59), was a benefactor of St Botolph’s restoration including the Cotton Chapel and became Boston’s Liberal MP in 1856, serving until his death.

Herbert Ingram was buried in Boston’s Victorian cemetery following his death in America in September 1860, when the Lady Elgin steamer he was on board on Lake Superior collided with a schooner.

His son also died in the same accident, however, his body was never recovered.

The book is available to purchase for £29.99, from www.historic-newspapers.co.uk