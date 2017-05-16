New member of the team at ticket business

A Boston and Hull-based ticket manufacturer has expanded its team.

BemroseBooth Paragon (BBP tech) has welcomed Richard Pepper as a new software developer.

He will use his expertise following a career in software design and development to build and test programmes.

This, the company says, will help to reinforce it as the ticketing supplier of choice for Blue Chip companies requiring RFID (radio-frequency identification) solutions for their businesses and transport networks.

In addition, Richard will also help to support BPP tech’s manufacturing process on a day-to-day basis at its headquarters in Boston

Technical sales director, John Wise said: “It is great to welcome Richard to the team, he is already demonstrating his wide range of skills and proving to be a valuable asset to the business.

“Having the right programmes in place is integral to the smooth running of BBP tech and will allow us to be more efficient, as well as reinforcing the products and service that we can deliver for our customers.”