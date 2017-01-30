New store in Boston creates 30 new positions

Thirty jobs have been created with the arrival of a new Poundstretcher store to Boston town centre.

The shop opened its doors to the public in the unit formerly occupied by discount retailer QD, in Strait Bargate, on Saturday morning.

QD moved out of the high-profile premises, once home to Woolworths, last year, saying it had been unable to meet the landlord on a ‘commercially viable’ fresh rent position.

Retailer Poundstretcher has opened the Strait Bargate store ahead of the end of the lease at its base in Market Place – the former Scala Theatre – later this year.

Speaking ahead of the move, a spokesman for the business said: “The new store is considerably larger and will enable us to carry a full range of our goods which we currently can’t do from the existing premises.

“Thirty new employees have been recruited to work in the new store and as and when the existing store closes to trade – the date of which is yet to be agreed – existing staff will be offered the opportunity to transfer to the new one.”

Signage at the new store indicates it is also home to The Pet Hut, a subsidiary of Poundstretcher, billed as ‘the UK’s only discount pet store’.

Wendy Flint, Poundstretcher’s regional controller for the Midlands, said Saturday’s opening brought a ‘fantastic response’ from the public.

She added: “The general opinion was a well laid-out store giving a great shopping experience along with great selection of quality product and competitive prices including big brand items such as food, toiletries and household goods.

“A huge selection of value products on kitchenware, bedding, bathroom products, furniture, electrical goods, gardening and pet care brands within the Pet Hut section.

“We look forward to welcoming more new and old customers into our store.”

Established in 1981, Poundstretcher has more than 400 stores nationwide.