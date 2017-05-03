New tenants for ex-HMV and James Edwards units in Boston ... on a temporary basis

The ex-HMV and James Edwards Estate Agents units in Boston’s Pescod Square Shopping Centre have been let on a temporary basis to charities, it has been announced.

The former HMV site has stood empty for more than four years following the branch’s closure in March, 2013.

James Edwards closed after the business was acquired by Thomas Campbell Estate Agents in February, 2015.

Following an enquiry from The Standard, Andy Pottle, centre manager for Pescod Square Shopping Centre, told the paper today (Wednesday) that unit 13/14 (HMV) has been let on a temporary basis to a charity called Farplace Animal Rescue while unit 16 (James Edwards) has been let to a charity called Global Educational Trust, again on a temporary basis.

