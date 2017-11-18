Nominate your choice for best in business

Have you got a favourite business you would love to see recognised for the efforts of its staff and owners?

The Standard is running its Boston Business Awards again this year and is looking for nominations for the Reader’s Choice award to help us celebrate those organisations that go the extra mile.

Boston Business Awards.

Sponsored by the paper itself, this award is for you, the readers, to nominate your favourite business in Boston – anything from the local barber, the corner shop newsagent or even the local door-to-door sales rep.

Entries are welcome from businesses in Boston and within The Standard’s circulation area.

The business with the most nominations will win the category.

All nominees will be invited to a glitzy black-tie awards ceremony at headline sponsors Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover Boston’s fantastic new showroom in Kirton on the evening of Thursday, November 30.

The evening will be hosted by Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior and will feature live entertainment from Sophie Pentacost.

To nominate your favourite business email Linda.Pritchard@jpress.co.uk with the subject ‘Boston Business Awards Readers Choice Nominations’ – all we need is the name of the business. Tickets are also still available to purchase by emailing the same address.