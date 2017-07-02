Nurse starts own private ear care clinic

A nurse in Boston specialising in ear care has launched her own clinic after seeing a rise in referrals for treatment at the town’s hospital.

Rachel Nicholls, 49, of Boston, is a nurse practitioner in ear care for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust based at Pilgrim Hospital.

There, in recent months, she has seen an increase in the number of people being referred to the hospital by GPs’ practices for the removal of wax.

Concerned about a knock-on effect on waiting times, she has launched her own clinic in Boston – Ear Care Lincs – at Parkside Medical Centre, in Tawney Street, Boston, where people can pay to have micro-suction wax removal.

It is held on Mondays, with this week being the third time it has taken place.

“I have had some great interest already,” said Rachel, a nurse of 31 years.

Of her specialism, she said: “I just really love my job. I think you can make such a difference to people’s lives.”

You can find out more about the clinic by searching for East Care Lincs on Facebook.