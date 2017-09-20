Nursery enjoys major extension

A nursery in Boston which had to overcome being struck by floods just days after it opened is now celebrating a major extension.

The Home Nursery has recently expanded into the neighbouring, attached property in High Street.

The business opened at the site on December 2, 2013, just days before a tidal surge burst the banks of the nearby Haven and caused widespread damage in the town.

“We lost our ground floor and had to recreate it, but were back fully functioning by the New Year,” remembers Vicky Wilson, who owns the business with husband Lee.

Together, the pair lead ‘a happy and committed’ team of 16 staff members, Vicky says.

The business has grown from a childminding operation run from home.

Through the extension, it has: expanded its baby facilities; added a sensory room; brought its after-school club in-house, having previously been based at the nearby Boston Pioneers Free School Academy; created new toddler rooms; renovated and extended its outside area; and created a new pre-school suite, complete with a working kitchen and separate wet room.

Vicky it was ‘a real labour of love’ for her and Lee.

“The development began in January 2016 and we have practically lived on site for the last six months of the renovations as we have both been hands-on all the way,” she said.

“The extension has coincided with the Government’s provision of 30 hours free childcare for working parents and so has meant that we are able to provide all eligible families with their entitlement or extended hours,” she added. “If we had not extended we would not have had the capacity for this.”

The extension was officially opened by the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush.