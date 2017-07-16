Nursery group vying for three national gongs

A Lincolnshire nursery group with two sites in the Boston area is vying for three national awards.

Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries, which has bases in Boston, Swineshead, Alford, and Wragby, has been nominated in three categories at the Nursery World Awards 2017.

The entire company has been shortlisted for the Nursery Group of the Year award, having completed a full set of outstanding Ofsted reports across its nurseries in March.

Senior nursery manager Kristina Johnson is shortlisted in the Nursery Operations/Regional Manager of the Year category, while Jo Overton, the manager of the company’s Alford nursery, is also nominated for the Nursery Manager of the Year award.

“This is brilliant news and we’re all absolutely thrilled,” said Samantha Britton, co-owner of Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries, which was founded in Swineshead in 2002.

The business will find out if it has won any of the awards at a ceremony at the Brewery in London on Saturday, September 23.