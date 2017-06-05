Oldrids confirms closure of Lincoln store

A Lincolnshire retailer with two branches in Boston has today (Monday) announced its Lincoln store is to close.

Oldrids and Downtown has concluded the consultation process with the team at the store and says no alternative to its closure has been identified.

The store’s last day of trade as a Downtown will be Sunday, July 23.

Oldrids and Downtown currently employs more than nine hundred people in Lincolnshire across seven stores, including one in Strait Bargate, Boston, and another on the outskirts of the town off the A52 Grantham Road.

The company argues the closure of the loss-making store in Lincoln will allow it to concentrate on its remaining stores across the county, protecting their future and the jobs of the people who work within them.

It is keen to reassure all of its Lincoln customers that their statutory rights will not be affected in any way and that all outstanding orders and any subsequent after sales matters will be managed by the existing service departments based at its other locations. The customer experience in relation to after sales will not be adversely affected by any means.

In terms of timings, the Lincoln store will close temporarily at 6pm on Friday, June 16, and then re-open to the public again from Friday, June 23, until the last day of trade.

This temporary closure will allow the store team sufficient time to prepare all remaining stocks for a final major clearance event where a massive £1.6m of stock, plus all remaining fixtures and fittings must be cleared over the last four weeks of trade.

A spokesperson from Oldrids and Downtown said: “Clearly we would have all preferred for there to be no requirement for this closing down event.

“The fact is that we have taken the decision to close the store and so every effort must now be made to clear all remaining stock, fixtures and fittings prior to the lease ending at the end of July.”

The company added it wishes to acknowledge the ‘vital contribution’ that all employees have made over the past four years in creating ‘such a positive shopping experience’ for the Lincoln customer and the ‘unwavering commitment that every remaining member of the team has shown throughout this difficult time’.