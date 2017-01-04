Reassurance for customers after closure

Hotel giant Thomas Cook has moved to reassure customers following the closure of a travel agents in Boston with which it was affiliated.

Shortly before Christmas, the branch of Co-operative Travel, in West Street, (not to be confused with Lincolnshire Co-op Travel, in Oldrids, Wide Bargate) closed, with staff being re-deployed.

Thomas Cook Group and The Co-operative Group ran a number of travel agents together. It was announced last month this joint venture was coming to an end with Thomas Cook taking full control of the operative.

Thomas Cook has said, however, the closure in West Street did not relate to this development, but rather a review of its store network.

This, in the words of Kathryn Darbandi, director of retail and customer experience, aimed to make sure the network ‘reflects changes in customer demand’.

She added: “We would like to reassure our customers in Boston that we will continue to meet their needs at our other Thomas Cook store in the town, located a short distance away on Silver Street.”