Recycling store to open in Boston next month - creating 15 new jobs

Fifteen new jobs have been created with the opening of a new store in Boston.

Recycling store CeX will be located in Wide Bargate, opening in late February.

CeX buys, sells and exchanges electronic items including phones, games, movies, tablets, computers and cameras.

Store manager Kelvin Hall said: “We urge Boston to go green and save by recycling their old gadgets, games, phones and DVDs into cash at CeX.”

Members of the public are encouraged to recycle their unwanted items, receiving cash or store credit in return.

Kelvin said: “We expect to pay out over £500,000 in our first year. We believe the best way to recycle something is to use it again. We also encourage community groups to start collections as it is a great way to raise money for charity and help protect the environment.”

Kelvin also addresses the concern held by some regarding buying second hand items. He said: “Most people’s worry about buying second hand is that there is usually no guarantee.

“At CeX, we thoroughly test every item we sell so we are able to give a 24-month warranty on everything.”

“Customers have the added benefit that buying in store means they can visually check over the item and even test it before they buy.”