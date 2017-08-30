Residents lose water after main bursts

Water should soon be returning to residents in the Boston and Spalding area after a burst main saw people suffer low or no pressure this morning (Wednesday).

Anglian Water originally put an estimated restoration time of 2pm after water was cut off at around 9am this morning, however a spokesman confirmed engineers had now found the fault and re-routed the service.

The repair to the burst water main should take place following this.

The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

They added that it may take some time to come back to full pressure.

When it does, they said the water may be cloudy due to air bubbles but advised people to run the tap for a couple of minutes to clear it.

The initial water can be collected and used for watering plants.