Society lends its support to green projects

A Lincolnshire retailer is lending its support to more than 20 green space projects, including two in the Boston area.

Lincolnshire Co-op has selected the environmental groups and causes as Community Champions for the period up until the beginning of September.

Under the scheme, a donation will be made every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet.

Fundraising by colleagues and the carrier bag levy go into the pot, too, as well as proceeds from the sale of special seed packets.

In addition, The Salvation Army is splitting money raised from clothing banks it has at 40 Lincolnshire Co-op outlets with the society and that money will also go towards the total.

Among those set to benefit are the Boston Woods Trust, which wants to add a wooden trim trail in Grange Woods, and the Gosberton Community Action team, which is aiming to upgrade and refurbish the playing field and reinstate the summer fair.

To find out more, visit www.lincolnshire.coop/currentchampions