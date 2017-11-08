Tenth anniversary for online venture

An online bookshop run by a Boston-born woman with customers as far a field as the US, Australia, and Brazil, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Kay Books Online was launched in November 2007 by Becky Elliott, 56, to sell the books of Richard Kay Publications (RKP) – the publishing business run by her father, the late Dr Richard Allday.

Prior to the website, Dr Allday would tour Lincolnshire selling RKP titles to outlets. When age prevented him from driving any more (and with retailers appearing to be increasingly cool towards the idea of stocking local titles, the kind published by RKP), Becky looked to the internet to continue the trade.

With the help of a Government grant and a local website creator, WebCentre Plus, Kay Books Online was born.

Becky soon realised, however, that RKP’s 70-plus titles would not drive too much traffic to the site, and so ventured out to meet many other local publishers.

Today, the site supports a range of Lincolnshire publishers and an increasing number of self-published authors, as well as a growing catalogue of titles released by RKP (a business which Becky now oversees). Together, the titles number almost 350.

“I don’t know how I’ve done it,” said Becky, looking back.

“It has been a steep learning curve,” she said, though added: “It has been thoroughly enjoyable.”

At the time of the website’s launch Becky was working as an administrator at Pilgrim Hospital; today, she continues to work in the NHS in Guernsey, her home in recent years.

Kay Books Online sells non-fiction, historical books about Lincolnshire and, since Becky’s move to Guernsey, the Channel Islands.

Its geographical extends far beyond those areas, however, with customers across Europe, in Australia, Canada, the US, and even one in Brazil.

Becky says as well as keeping her father’s memory alive, she is inspired by his ethos of ‘wanting to get knowledge to people’.

“It’s about tying people today with the past,” she said.

Find the website at www.kaybooksonline.co.uk