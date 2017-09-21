Tourism industry experts visit area

Tourism industry leaders have visited Boston as part of a two-day event focusing on the national Mayflower 400 celebrations.

A workshop saw members of UKinbound visit locations up and down the ‘Mayflower Trail’ which is planned to help celebrate 400 years since the sailing of the famous ship to America.

UKinbound is a trade association which represents more than 380 businesses across the UK tourism industry.

Members also met with hotels, tour guides and attractions and were shown around the town’s ‘fascinating heritage’.

The tour also took in places such as Babworth, Scrooby, Austerfield and Gainsborough Old Hall.