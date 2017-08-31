West End cinema to be refurbished

Refurbishment works to a Boston cinema, which will see it rebranded and remodelled under a new name, are set to begin.

The West End Cinema, on West Street, is being refurbished by owners Savoy Cinema with works starting from Monday.

An artists' impression of the refurbished Savoy Cinema. EMN-170828-095310001

The venue, which opened 15 years ago, will be renamed in line with the company’s other cinemas in Nottingham, Worksop and Corby.

Manager, Samuel Thwaytes, said: “We are rebranding the cinema as Savoy as our cinema chain has expanded since West End was built and we now have two new Savoy cinemas in Worksop and Corby, in addition to the original Savoy in Nottingham.

“We also are in negotiations for other sites too. We wanted to include West End in the brand going forward.

“We aim to bring you a state of the art cinema in your locality.”

They added: “The front and the foyer are being completely remodelled and rebranded; the front for a more contemporary feel and the foyer with a new layout to allow better access through the building.

“This will include a new one-stop counter where you can buy your tickets and refreshments more easily.

“We’re building a brand new party room with more space to host parties for all occasions.

“We know our children’s parties are a hit with you and now you can host your party in the comfort of a private party room.”

Further plans, will see a complete refurbishment of Screen 1 including new seats and a Dolby ATMOS system, which the cinema says will ‘provide the latest in immersive sound technology’.

Following that over the next few years, Screens 2 to 5 will also be refurbished.

Savoy Cinema expects ‘Phase 1’ to be completed on Friday, November 24.