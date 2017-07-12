Work starts on Lidl supermarket for Boston

Construction of a new Lidl supermarket, one set to create up to 40 jobs, has got under way on the outskirts of Boston.

The multi-million pound development is taking place off Westbridge Road, in Wyberton Fen, near B&Q and the Tesco petrol station.

How the new store is expected to look.

It follows planning permission granted by Boston Borough Council for the build in May.

Lidl is working with construction firm Adston Construction on the store, which it says will create up to 40 new jobs when opened.

The build is expected to take seven months, with the view to opening the store in early 2018.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Colin Rimmer said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start the build.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

The store will measure 1,424 sq m and have car parking for 166 cars and facilities for 10 bicycles.

It will add to Lidl UK’s existing store portfolio of 650, and will form part of the company’s growth plans which hope to see this increase to 1,500 store in the future.

In February 2015, Lidl received planning permission for a supermarket in town, on the former Boston Bedworld, in Tawney Street, Boston.

However, 18 months later, it revealed it had taken the decision to sell the site in Tawney Street and purchase land out of town, in Westbridge Road.

Other locations considered for the supermarket included The Jakemans Stadium, in York Street, and the Quadrant development, in Wyberton.