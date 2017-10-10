Workers unite through ‘coffee morning tour’

A Lincolnshire property developer has raised valuable funds for Macmillan Cancer Support through a series of coffee mornings.

Chestnut Homes held the ‘coffee morning tour’ in support of Macmillan’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign.

It saw builders, electricians and site managers at several Chestnut Home developments, including The Quadrant, near Boston, enjoy a natter over some tasty treats while raising money for the cancer charity.

Chestnut Homes’ marketing managers Chrissy Dodman and Steph Tilley travelled to various sites across a week to ensure that staff who are not based at the company’s head office in Langworth, near Lincoln, did not miss out. In all, some £175 was raised for Macmillan from the events.

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “Our coffee morning tour was a wonderful way to unite our workforce while doing our bit to fight cancer.”

He added: “I would like to thank Chrissy and Steph for their hard work delivering the cakes for those out working on site.”