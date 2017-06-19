Cadet is flying high after pilot scholarship

A teenager who learned to fly before he learned to drive has been awarded a £10,000 scholarship towards his private pilot’s licence by the RAF.

Eighteen-year-old Cadet Warrant Officer Oliver Blakey, of 141 Squadron ATC has been given the money by the RAF Charitable Trust Sir Michael Knight Pilot Scholarship Award.

The scholarship will allow CWO Blakey to travel to Tayside Aviation flying school during his summer holidays to take part in a minimum of 33 hours flying as well as theory exams which will see him earn an EASA Private Pilot’s Licence.

Oliver said: “I still can’t believe that I’ve been awarded this scholarship.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m really looking forward to starting the course in the holidays.

“I’ve had so many opportunities through the Air Cadets and this is the best one yet!”

CWO Blakey gained his ‘Wings’ in September, 2016, at the age of 17, meaning he was flying solo before learning to drive on his own.

To do so, he undertook three weeks of training in Dundee to get in the hours required.

Despite most Air Cadets leaving when they reach the age of 18, CWO Blakey will be remaining as a staff cadet at RAF Cranwell where he will be passing on his experiences to the younger generations.

CWO Blakey aspires to be an RAF pilot when he finishes his A-levels and flies most weekends with Boston Flying School.

Tayside Aviation is a flying school which provides the training for the Royal Air Force Cadets to do their Air Cadet Pilot Scheme (ACPS); it is sponsored by the Royal Air Force.

Boston Air Cadets will be holding their next open evening in September.

To join the cadets, children must be be over the age of 12 and in Year 8 at school.

For more information follow Boston Air Cadets on Facebook and Twitter.