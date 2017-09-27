Calender is raising awareness

A Boston man and cancer survivor has joined 19 others to create a cancer awareness calender in aid of charity.

Peter Sharman, 69, a joint founding director of Boston estate agent, Sharman Burgess, volunteered to feature in the Macmillan Awareness Calendar.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170927-172010001

All the people in the calendar have been affected by cancer, with some currently fighting it.

In order to best educate people, symptoms of different types of cancer are displayed on each page.

Peter said: “If we save just one life the huge effort made by the people behind the production of this superb calendar will have been worthwhile.”

Nine-years-ago Peter spoke to a friend about symptoms he was experiencing, and then visited his GP who told him he had a high prostate-specific antigen reading, an indication of prostate cancer.

Nicky Thompson features in April and is beating womb cancer. Picture: Stuart Wilde. EMN-170927-172342001

Peter then had a biopsy, which revealed that the aggressive and advancing cancer had started to spread.

This was followed by CT and MRI scans, radiotherapy treatment and hormone injections.

Peter is not the only member of his family who has had cancer, as his father died from a brain tumour aged 55, and his older brother is also a survivor of prostate cancer.

Following his successful fight against cancer, Peter can now reflect on his journey.

David Shutts is beating kidney cancer. Picture: Stuart Wilde EMN-170927-172520001

He said: “Thankfully there were very few side effects and for the nine years since my treatment I have lived a full and active life and am now looking forward to my 70th birthday.”

Tanya Taylor, fundraising manager for Lincolnshire at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Peter and everybody that has featured in this amazing calendar.

The calendar was organised by Fiona Goldsby, 41, from Nocton, of The Merry Macs of Lincoln.

Fiona Goldsby said: “It is a well known fact that early diagnosis gives a better prognosis, so we hope that this calendar will prompt people who may be in doubt, to get checked out.”

Calendars are available for £5 from www.merrymacs.co.uk.

You can also buy them from Johnson’s Garden Centre, in Wainfleet Road, Boston; Swineshead Institute FC, in The Causeway, Swineshead; Boston Indoor Bowling Club, in Rosebery Avenue, Boston, and Swineshead Medical Group, off St Mary’s Crescent, Swineshead.

They are also available from Peter Sharman to be sold at Macmillan Coffee Mornings by emailing peterajsharman@hotmail.com

For more details, search for Merry Macs of Lincoln.