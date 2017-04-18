Call to Kick Out The Can for good causes

A decorating business is encouraging people in Boston to support its award-winning recycling scheme.

Crown Decorating Centres is appealing for donations of unwanted paint containers as part of its annual Kick Out the Can campaign.

Boston store manager Claire Kelly.

This sees returned paint and packaging reprocessed and donated to community projects across the UK.

People interested in supporting this year’s scheme can make donations at Crown’s site on the Boston Industrial Centre, in Norfolk Street.

Last year, some 200,000 containers of surplus paint were donated across the business’ network of 135 Crown Decorating Centres.

In a bid to further the good work, Crown has expanding this year’s campaign to run for an entire month.

Homeowners can drop off any brand of unwanted paint until April 30 and as a thank you receive a 20 per cent discount voucher redeemable throughout 2017.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.crowndecoratorcentre.co.uk