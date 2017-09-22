Canadian coffee store plans submitted for former Clarks shoe shop

A Canadian coffee company could be set to open its sixth new store in the UK in Boston – joining others in Birmingham, Manchester and London – at the site of a former shoe shop.

Applicant Hot Millions has submitted plans to convert the former Clarks Shoe Shop on Strait Bargate into a Second Cup Coffee Company, which began in Toronto in 1975.

Plans for how the new coffee store could be laid out submitted to Boston Borough Council.

Plans set to go before the council say the ground floor of the building will be used as the ‘retail sales’ area while the first floor will be used for staff and storage.

A planning statement by the company says ‘this type of facility’ is growing across the country and is ‘helping to fill voids left by the current shortage of traditional A1 retail operations’.

It points to a report from 2011 which predicted a 30-40 per cent reduction in shop space over the following three to five years.

It says: “The proposal will see the reuse of a vacant unit that will help ensure the vitality of the shopping centre thus maintaining the town centre as a welcoming and attractive destination for shoppers.”

An example of an existing store which has been submitted as part of a 'general presentation' to Boston Borough Council.

The document, submitted by Philip Rowland, states the use is ‘suitably located; within the town centre.

The document, and an associated presentation describes Hot Millions as ‘a leading franchise partner of Second Cup.

It says the brand has more than 550 stores in more than 30 countries, with five of those being in the UK in Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

Clarks closed its Boston store last year stating that the lease had come to an end and the business had made a decision not to renew it.

It was followed shortly after by the neighbouring QD store which, following negotiations with the landlord were ‘not able to come up with a commercially viable solution.’

The latter was later replaced by Poundstretcher, which opened in January of this year.

For more information or to comment on proposals search for B/17/0381 on the borough council’s planning portal.