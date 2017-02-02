Cancelling President Trump’s state visit would be ‘foolhardy’, says MP

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman has said it would be ‘foolhardy’ to cancel the state visit of US President Donald Trump.

A petition against the visit has, at the time of writing, gained more than 1.8 million signatures (with 896 signatures from Boston and Skegness).

Another petition arguing that the state visit should go ahead has currently gained about 250,000 signatures (with 505 signatures from Boston and Skegness)

The matter is to be debated by Parliament on February 20.

Ahead of this debate, Mr Warman has said: “I fully appreciate the strength of feeling on this issue, with many thousands of signatures on petitions both for and against the President’s forthcoming visit.

“The United States is our most important ally, and the special relationship means that we can candidly express our views on policies, both positive and negative.

“It would be foolhardy to turn our backs on that, either by cancelling a state visit or by ignoring the fact that Mr Trump is the democratically elected President.”