Care worker accused of fraud cleared

A care worker accused of taking more than £3,000 from the account of a frail pensioner just a month after being trusted with her bank card and PIN number has been cleared of fraud by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Karen Thompson told the jury that she had permission from Patricia Batey,72, to take the money from the old lady’s account using cash machines and to pay for items using the card.

Thompson, who at the time was working for the private company Complete Care admitted she broke company rules but denied she did anything illegal.

The jury heard that Ms Batey who at the time was suffering from a number of health problems has since passed away.

But in an interview recorded at the time of her complaint and which was played to the jury she said she only gave Thompson permission to use her card to buy groceries.

Ms Batey, who at the time was living in a bungalow in Boston, described Thompson as ‘a rotten little swine’ and accused the defendant of stealing her bank card.

Jonathan Dunne, prosecuting, alleged that in total £3,621 was taken from Ms Batey’s bank account.

An investigation began after Ms Batey complained to a church minister who visited her at her home.

Thompson, 43, of Beeches Lane, Carrington, near Boston, denied a charge of fraud alleged to have been carried out between 19 April and 21 May in 2014.

Thompson, who now manages a holiday park in Cornwall, said in evidence that Ms Batey gave her permission to pay for petrol and repairs to her car.

She said she also had permission to buy other items including a panini maker and clothes.