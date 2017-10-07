Cats Protection branch gives Boston cat owners opportunity for free neutering

Boston residents with a postcode PE20 or PE21 could be eligible for free neutering for their cats.

Cats Protection Sleaford and District Branch is offering the service as a way of reducing the number of unwanted cats.

If your male/female kitten or cat will be four months or older by the end of October, they may be elgiible.

To find out, call 01529 488749.

Vouchers must be redeemed by Tuesday, October 31, at Elwood, Briggs & Turner, in Kirton.