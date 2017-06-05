CCTV released of men who ‘could assist’ theft enquiry

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in relation to a theft in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police said they were investigating the incident, which took place during the evening of May 10 when a man was shopping in the Boston B&Q store and accidentally left his wallet and sunglasses near the checkout.

The force said the offenders picked up the belongings and failed to hand them in.

Later that day, cards from the wallet were used to make transactions at other locations in Boston, including McDonalds, One Stop and Mills, said police.

They added that the two men in the CCTV image may be able to assist the enquiry.

Anyone with information should call PC Seb Langham at Boston Police Station on 101, quoting incident 138 of May 11.