Celebrating 25 years of care

Celebrations have been held to mark 25 years since a Lincolnshire hospice opened a base in Boston, one hailed as ‘invaluable’ and ‘an oasis of peace and love’.

St Barnabas Hospice held a special event last Saturday to mark 25 years since it opened its operation in Green Lane, Boston.

The hospice acts as a base for numerous aspects of the charity’s work, including its Hospice at Home, welfare, and family support services, and also provides a venue for bereavement groups and weekly coffee mornings.

The celebrations were attended by MP for Boston Matt Warman and the Mayor of Boston Brian Rush, as well as members of the community.

Michelle Webb, director of patient care, said: “It is such a fantastic achievement that the Boston Hospice has been up and running for 25 years, and I’m happy to say that it continues to play a big role supporting patients and their families and carers in the local community.

“The team of nurses, doctors and allied health professionals work hard to support people locally, and the welfare team do a fantastic job too.”

Michelle made special mention of community fundraiser Ann Randall and her team of fundraisers who do ‘magnificent work’ to host events such as last weekend’s party, and raise much needed money for the hospice.

She added: “The Boston Hospice really is of huge value to the local community, as it enables people to make choices at the most difficult time of their life.”

About 100 people attended the anniversary party, and – while not held as a fundraiser – it brought in more than £500 for St Barnabas’ work. Thanks are given to all those who leant their support.

Mr Warman said he was ‘delighted’ to attend the event, adding: “The hospice’s work locally is invaluable to so many families, and I pay tribute to their dedicated staff.

“It is only through the generosity of local people that Lincolnshire’s brilliant hospices can continue, and I would encourage all my constituents to donate if they can.”

Coun Rush, who attended with his wife Jayne, described the building as ‘an oasis of peace and love’.

He said: “It has sharing at its heart, understanding in its soul, and love at its very core.”

He added: “It became very obvious to us, while we were there, that whether one is grieving or recovering, everyone cares. It is definitely a place of friendship, feeling, and healing, but never dismissive.”