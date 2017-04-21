Celebrating 650th ‘birthday’ of King

In celebration of the 650th anniversary of the birth of King Henry IV, the village of Old Bolingbroke, near Boston, is holding a fun day event.

On Saturday, April 22, from 10am to 4pm there will be a craft fair in the village hall, craft tent for children, and face painting.

In the West Keal road paddock visitors can meet alpacas, groom ponies, and pet small animals.

There will also be quizzes and history display boards within the church grounds.

Lincs Hertitage will also be holding its annual Easter egg hunt at Bolingbroke Castle.