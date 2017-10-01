Celebrations after £35k refurbishment

After years of work and a spend in the region of £35,000, a major revamp at a ‘valuable community asset’ in Boston has been completed.

Celebrations were held at the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre, in St Georges Road, on Thursday to mark the conclusion of the project there.

The centre, which is run by the Boston Volunteer Centre Charity, lets out rooms to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations.

The revamp has seen the reception refurbished to create a more comfortable environment, with underfloor heating and an air curtain over the door being among the new features. Elsewhere in the building, other additions include: an IT room, a kitchen to aid the work of a daytime support group, and air conditioning in the conference room.

Centre manager Kevan Mugleston said the work has been completed over the past three years or so and cost about £35,000. Money for the work has come from the centre’s own funds, but also from the Len Medlock Trust, Boston Big Local, and Awards for All.

He said: “The building has been up since 1999/2000 so it needed refreshing.”

He described it as ‘valuable asset in our community’, adding: “A great variety of organisations use the building and right across the age groups.”

Thursday’s celebrations took the form of an open day/users’ showcase which gave the groups using the centre the chance to display their services and connect with others in their sector.

It also saw the MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman and Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush formally open the reception area and IT room.

Mr Warman said: “The many groups I met who use the centre are delighted with the alterations and are clearly making great use of this wonderful resource.”

Coun Rush said: “I enjoyed ever second of my time there,” saying he was ‘overwhelmed by the enthusiasm’ of the centre’s management and the groups that operate there.