Celebrations over £17k pool overhaul in Wrangle

A school pool in which multi-medal winning athlete Melanie Marshall learnt to swim has received a five-figure overhaul.

Almost £17,000 has been spent on the work at Wrangle Primary School, organised by the Parent Teacher and Friend Association (PTFA).

The project has been led by chair of governors and chair of PTFA, Stuart Pinchbeck, 56, from Wrangle.

There has been a pool at the school for the last 45 years, this marking the third refurbishment of the facility.

Stuart, who has been with the PTFA for 14 years, also learnt to swim in the pool.

He said: “Without this they (pupils) wouldn’t have any swimming. It is a passion of mine to keep the pool going.”

In November last year, the pool was stripped completely, with new steel work, fibreglass on the inside, and plastic on the outside.

Members of the PTFA were also motivated to refurbish the pool due to its significance. Stuart said: “It is a valuable asset to the school.”

The money towards the pool refurbishment has been raised through various means - with some donated by the PTFA.

The PTFA share - £1,850 - was generated through bingo, summer fairs, crafts and discos.

Thanks were given to all those who supported the project.

Donations came from Staples Vegetables Ltd, in Wrangle, which gave £3,000, parents Paul Holden and Vicki Hackl, who gave £500, and other pupils and parents at the school who raised £136.

The total cost of the pool, including VAT, was £16, 956.40.

Headteacher at Wrangle Primary School Caroline Lister said: “Wrangle Primary School are in the unusual position of having their own swimming pool. The pool takes a lot of work to keep going but there is no-one who would say it isn’t worth it.”