Centenary year and launch of £100k appeal for society

A society which assists visually impaired and blind people in Boston celebrated its centenary on Friday.

The South Lincolnshire Blind Society held an event in Grantham to celebrate 100 years, which coincided with the launch of its centenary appeal.

Services provided by the society include training, access to aid and equipment, home visits, social clubs and events, reading groups and lunch clubs.

Friday’s event saw chief executive Malcolm Swinburn welcome North Kesteven District Council vice chairman Coun Geoff Hazelwood, as well as volunteers, employees, and guests. Society president David Carter then launched the centenary appeal, with an ambition for the society to raise £100,000 over the next 12 months.

He asked for those present to support the society by holding events, raffles, coffee mornings, or activities which require sponsorship to complete a challenge.

Mr Carter said: “The figure may seem daunting but I am sure we can achieve it. I want others to have the brilliant support we had. I know we can do it if we work together.”