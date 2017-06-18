Central Park takes a step back to 1940s

The centre of Boston went back in time over the weekend for the first of what could become a regular event.
The inaugural 1940s event in Central Park on Sunday saw an array of entertainment, displays, retro stalls and vintage fair providing interest and fun for the whole family, according to organisers.
It saw a number of vintage vehicles, food and
musical entertainment take place.
Boston Borough Council’s event manager Frances Taylor said: “The sun shone, the crowds gathered and the community came together to enjoy an amazing day.”
“ I couldn’t have wished for this first 1940’s event to have been any more of a success,” she added.
She said: “Many on leaving asked ‘will one be organised next year, can it become a yearly event, it has been amazing’.”