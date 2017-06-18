Central Park takes a step back to 1940s

The centre of Boston went back in time over the weekend for the first of what could become a regular event.

The inaugural 1940s event in Central Park on Sunday saw an array of entertainment, displays, retro stalls and vintage fair providing interest and fun for the whole family, according to organisers.

1940's event at Central Park, Boston. Anthony Freeman of Woodhall Spa demonstrating morse code to Matthew Lewis 11 of Boston. EMN-171206-123652001

It saw a number of vintage vehicles, food and musical entertainment take place.

Boston Borough Council’s event manager Frances Taylor said: “The sun shone, the crowds gathered and the community came together to enjoy an amazing day.”

“ I couldn’t have wished for this first 1940’s event to have been any more of a success,” she added.

She said: “Many on leaving asked ‘will one be organised next year, can it become a yearly event, it has been amazing’.”

1940's event at Central Park, Boston. Richard and Shirley Wilson of Kirton in their 1940's parlour. EMN-171206-123704001

1940's event at Central Park, Boston. L-R Kathleen Elson of Mablethorpe and Pamela Ragg of Sutton-on-Sea enjoying a cup of tea. EMN-171206-123640001

1940's event at Central Park, Boston. Lorna and John Burgess, dancing. EMN-171206-123629001

1940's event at Central Park, Boston. Kirton Brass Band performing. EMN-171206-123556001

1940's event at Central Park, Boston. L-R Andy Dean of Spalding sitting on a 1944 Cushman 53 Airbourne Scooter, Ben Major of Boston sitting in a 1944 Dodge WC63. Both owned by Ben. EMN-171206-123618001