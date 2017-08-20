Centre fired up with grant funded kitchen

Grant funding of more than £17,000 has helped cook up an all new kitchen for a village community centre.

The money was given to Old Leake Community Centre, which had not had any significant improvements to its kitchen since it was built 35 years ago.

With support from Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, the centre was awarded £10,000 from Awards for All Big Lottery Fund and £7,000 from Asda Foundation. Lincolnshire Co-op at Old Leake also donated £250.

Those behind the centre also put in £13,000 of their own money.

Chairman Gordon Potter said: “This is very exciting for us and something we have been working towards for a number of years.

“The centre is well used by the community and we hope these improvements help make it more attractive for people to hire too which helps to bring in income and keep it running.”

Inspire-Lincs uses the centre daily in its work with adults with learning disabilities.

Mrs Ali Willetts, founder of Inspire-Lincs and member of Old Leake Community Centre Committee, said: “Without LCVS I don’t think I would ever have located the funding to go for. They were a tower of strength.

“They helped me sit down and really think about what this community centre offers and it was really quite eye-opening to consider and describe in our grant applications just how important it is and how people are involved in it.”

Ruth Copleston, LCVS senior operations officer, said: “We’re delighted to have supported Old Leake Community Centre’s refurbishment project.

“The centre is an important amenity in the local area both to all the groups that already use it, those that may in the future and the wider community.”

