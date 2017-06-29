Chain Bridge to close as it undergoes six weeks of refurbishment

Boston’s Chain Bridge is set to undergo six weeks of refurbishment over the summer holidays with vehicles unable to access the structure from the A52 side.

The work will begin on Monday, July 17, and will see the existing structure over Old Hammond Beck, get new parapets, waterproofing, surfacing and extensive concrete repairs.

The project is expected to take around six weeks, and will be completed by Friday, September 1.

Andrew Antcliff, senior bridge engineer, said: “Chain Bridge has suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years, so it’s essential we get these repairs done.

“By doing that, we can avoid the need for a brand new bridge, which would be a far more expensive and disruptive project.

“We’ve scheduled the works for the school holidays to minimise the inconvenience to motorists, and our contractor will be working extended hours at evenings and weekends to complete the improvements before the schools go back.

“At times, work will be taking place underneath the structure, so the team might not always be visible. Due to the nature of the repairs, the bridge cannot be re-opened to traffic while the works are being completed to the underside.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and advise people to leave additional time for their journeys.”

The work will see that section of the road closed for the duration of the project, with traffic diverted via the A52 Swineshead Road, B1192 Holmes Lane, B1391 Ralphs Lane, B1397 London Road and West End Road, and vice versa. Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists.

The junction of West End Road with Chain Bridge Road and Old Hammond Beck Bank Road will remain open throughout, but will be controlled by three-way temporary traffic signals.

Vehicles will be unable to access the B&Q, Tesco, Downtown and Alban retail park from the east of the A52 roundabout, and customers will need to use the alternative route.