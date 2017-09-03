Chance to apply for grant through Tesco scheme

Community projects in Boston could benefit from a four-digit funding boost thanks to the Bags of Help initiative, run by Tesco.

Grants of up to £4,000, raised by the five pence bag levy, can be awarded to local community projects.

Tesco is now calling on community groups in Boston to put themselves forward for a grant.

Three groups will be awarded money every other month, with Tesco customers using tokens given to them at the checkout to vote for a project.

Jessica Dean, regional communications manager at Tesco, said: “Thanks to Bags of Help, over £33 million has been spent so far on local projects like parks, sports facilities, school playgrounds and community gardens – projects that have all been chosen by our customers.”

For further details on Bags of Help, ask in store or visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp