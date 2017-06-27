Chance to win £25,000 for women’s charity

A Boston charity has been nominated to win £25,000 in funding - if people vote for it.

Boston Women’s Aid is one of six good causes to receive some of the Lincolnshire share of a £3 million Community Awards Tercentenary Fund offered as part of the Freemason’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

A spokesman said the money would make a huge difference to the organisation ‘and, more importantly, to the families we help’.

Operations manager Sarah Smith said “This is a great opportunity for people to vote for Boston Women’s Aid. All our refuge and support work is funded through donations and grants; £25,000 would pay the running costs of a refuge for a year - we have refuge space for eight families at a time and every penny is spent on helping them recover from what has often been years of abuse, from physical beatings to severe psychological abuse.

“Covering the cost of refuge for 12 months would mean we can channel even more resources into helping the victims and their children recover their lives again.”

The charities selected for the public vote are: Alford Day Centre, Grantham and District Poverty Action Group, Hykeham Sailability, Boston Women’s Aid, Magic Moments for Autistic Kids (Scunthorpe) and Isle of Axholme Physically Handicapped Society (North Lincolnshire).

All the nominated charities are guaranteed to receive a grant, but the public vote will determine the amount – starting from £4,000.

To vote visit mcf.org.uk/vote, go to the Lincolnshire page and vote for the charity of their choice.

The closing date being July 31,