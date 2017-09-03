Charity golf event inspired by Richard Laight

A memorial golf day will be held near Boston on Friday to mark one year exactly since the sad death of Richard Laight, from Boston.

The Richard Laight Memorial Golf Day will be held at Kirton Holme Golf Club, with 40 golfers taking part.

It has been organised by Richard’s brother-in-law, Adrian Daubney, 50, from Boston.

Richard was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, and died in September 2016, at the age of 55.

Lindy, Richard’s wife, said: “We love and miss you more than ever. Our love for you will never die.”

“A piece of our heart went with you the day you closed your eyes. Sleep tight my darling. You’re now at peace and not suffering anymore.”

For many years, Richard was a director at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, and was heavily involved with the theatre.

Adrian said: “Richard was very well known in the town.”

Funds raised on the day will go to St Barnabas Hospice, who helped care for Richard during his last months.

St Barnabas Hospice provides high quality specialist palliative care throughout Lincolnshire.

Adrian said that they are hoping to raise between £800 and £1,000 for the charity.

On the day itself, the first tee off is at noon, followed by the second tee off at 2.30pm.

There will be competitions for both golfers and spectators, as well as a raffle.

A carvery meal will be served in the evening, and a prize giving ceremony will take place from 5pm.

Donation buckets will be placed on the first tee and also in the venue for people to dig deep.