Charity’s fundraiser to mark 50th year

A sponsored walk is to be held in Boston to mark the 50th anniversary of a drug and alcohol treatment charity and raise money for its work.

The Boston branch of Addaction will hold the event at Witham Way Country Park on Sunday, April 30, at 10.30am, followed by a buffet lunch for all participants.

All past and present Addaction clients and volunteers, as well as friends, family and dogs are welcome.

The route chosen is fully accessible to wheelchair users as well as babies and toddlers in prams. Special, free dog jackets and poo bags will be available on the day, as well as celebratory rosettes for the two-legged participants.

Lynne Wyles, organiser and substance misuse worker, said: “Addaction Boston wanted to organise a fun, feel-good event for the community that not only celebrated 50 years of Addaction but also promoted good mental and physical health and brought everyone together in the spring sunshine to appreciate being alive.”

All funds raised will go towards services provided by Boston Addaction, which has been operating for about 15 years. The branch is hoping to launch a programme aimed at veterans facing substance misuse issues and another for families and carers of people experiencing addiction.

To register, call Lynne on 07980 704021 or visit the office in Wide Bargate, Boston, to collect a sponsor form.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BostonAddactionInAction