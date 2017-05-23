Charity’s vision for vacant unit in town centre

The charity moving into the ex-James Edwards Estate Agents in Pescod Square, Boston, has spoken of its plans for the site.

The unit, which has stood empty since early 2015, has been leased on a temporary basis to the Global Educational Trust.

The trust says it will be setting up a free books shop at the site, from which books saved from landfill and pulping and offered free to customers.

“The Global Educational Trust runs projects to improve literacy and education both here in the UK and worldwide, so the free books concept is very much in line with our philosophy,” said Lorraine Turner, from the trust, adding its free book shops often become ‘a hub for the community’.

It was earlier this month when it was announced two long-standing vacant units in Pescod Square had been leased on a temporary basis to charities, prompting concern among some over the range of shops in Boston.

In response, centre manager for Pescod Square Andy Pottle spoke of a ‘difficult climate’ on the high street in general, adding: “The face of consumer behaviour has changed with the internet.”