Charity thankful for donations

A Boston charity has thanked the community for its support following almost £20,000 in cash donations in the first six months of the year.

Centrepoint Outreach, in Red Lion Street, provides help for the homeless and vulnerable in Boston and recently has enjoyed a surge in support, including a £10,000 sum given anonymously.

In three months, staff and members at Lincolnshire Co-Op raised £5,779 for the cause through its Community Champions scheme.

The organisation also made a donation of toiletries, which will be used in the charity’s shower facilities.

M&S, in Market Place, Boston, chose Centrepoint Outreach as its charity of the year.

Following in-store raffles, Scout bag-packing, and bring and buy sales, staff presented the charity with £2,267.

Bag-packing by Centrepoint Outreach supporters at the shop raised a further £1,126 for its work.

In addition, M&S bought the charity a computer worth £520.

Korzinka Taste Of Europe, in Field Street, meanwhile, donated a laptop to the cause worth £300.

The computers will be used by project workers during one-to-one sessions with clients.

A grant of £829.63 from Co-Op, collected through customers buying goods and services, has helped set up an arts and craft group on Tuesday afternoons in the drop-in centre.

The charity has also benefitted from an anonymous donation of £10,000 this year.

CEO Elizabeth Hopkins said: “That kind of support is enabling us to carry on doing what we are doing.”

She said the charity was grateful for the ‘wonderful support’ it receives, adding: “If it were not for the support of local people we might not be here.”

All this follows a £5,000 donation from Caffé Nero last year towards a furniture renovation project.