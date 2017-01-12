Children get their teeth into healthy eating session

Children at Fishtoft Academy received a lesson in healthy eating from local food producer Freshtime.

Some 23 pupils took part in the Freshtime Fun Club session, led by Mel Miles (pictured centre).

It saw them tested on their vegetable and salad knowledge, while discussing the different colours, tastes and textures of fresh produce.

They also had the chance to review a range of ready-to-eat healthy salads.

The session, requested by the school, was held to complement that term’s ‘scrumdiddlyumptious’ project.

Teacher Sarah Hatter said children really enjoyed the visit, adding: “I hope they take the enthusiasm they showed during the session and become ambassadors for healthy eating at home.”