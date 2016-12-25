CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Matt Warman, MP for Boston & Skegness

There have been few more momentous years in recent history than 2016: Britain is coming out of the EU, we have a new Prime Minister and a government that has never ridden so high in the polls, America is preparing for Donald Trump, Lincolnshire turned its back on a directly-elected mayor – and on a much more personal level, I’m bracing myself for my first child’s first Christmas.

All of these things put a new perspective on life in general and politics in particular. Talking to other new mums and dads, some greet the arrival of their children into a changing world with a sense of trepidation – Christmas in particular should be a time for optimism – but I’m confident that nationally Britain should be optimistic about Brexit, while locally this will be a year Boston makes further progress towards delivering the much-needed Flood Barrier, Skegness will see further economic growth and, in areas in between, such as in Wainfleet we will see continuing investment in flood defences.

There are, of course, challenges we need to grasp, whether that’s making sure the police have the resources they need to tackle rural crime in particular, or continuing to make sure Britain takes a central place on the world stage. But as the American Ambassador said when he visited Boston, few places demonstrate Britain’s varied history as well as Lincolnshire. So – after a brief break from the turkey – let’s face the new year, remember that great heritage, and learn from the past to seize the day.