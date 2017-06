Kirton Parish Church is preparing for the annual flower festival.

Church warden and organiser Fay Houltby said: “It has been a busy few weeks for us.”

A preview will be held on Friday, June 23 at 7pm, with tickets from 01205 723529.

It will be open on Saturday, June 24, from 11am to 4pm, and Sunday, June 25, from 12pm to 3pm. For details, call 01205 723529.

Pictured is a scene from last year’s event.