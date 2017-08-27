Clash of the TITans charity day in aid of CoppaFeel

A charity challenge day dubbed Clash of the TITans is set to take place in Sutterton, in aid of CoppaFeel.

It will take place on Saturday, September 9, at The Obstacle Park, in Spalding Road, from 10am.

Organisers are looking for teams of six to take part.

The event is in support of Amanda Smith, who is treking the deserts of Oman in November for charity.

It is £10 per person to enter, and £2.50 for spectators.

To register, call Amanda on 07729 387404.