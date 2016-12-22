Clothing and electricals among items stolen during Wyberton burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Wyberton which saw a number of electrical and clothing items stolen.

The force said the incident occured in Park Road during the evening of 21st December.

They said items stolen included a Samsung UHD 49inch TV, a Samsung 34 Inch Plasma LED TV, a large numeral clock from The Range, two mens large Barbour jackets in black, a grey Zara blazer and a selection of All Saints jumpers and jackets.

Officers have asked anyone who may have seen similar items offered for sale, or who has any information, to get in touch.

To contact police call 101, quoting incident number 344 of December 21.