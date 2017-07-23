Club’s poignant visit to ambucopter base

Members of a Revesby-based archery club had a poignant meeting with the crew of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance when they handed over their latest donation from funds raised.

The life-saving charity is particularly close to the heart of Black Sheep Archers having airlifted two of its members to safety in separate accidents.

Having raised a total of £1,845.42 over the years at the club’s open shoots through various raffles, the archers were invited along to the chopper’s Waddington base last Sunday where they had the chance to meet crew, look around the brand new aircraft, and ask questions.

The club raises funds for the charity as part of an arrangement it has with the landowner of woodland it uses for competitions, where fees are waived in return for donations to the air ambulance.

Chairman Lynne Hanson said: “As the vast majority of our visiting archers are from within the catchment area of this helicopter it seemed the perfect choice. “A choice made even more poignant when a second of our club members was recently in need of their vital services.”

Among the members to have needed the assistance of the air ambulance is Warren Buckley, of Coningsby. He was driving along the road between Timberland and Martin when he swerved for an object in the road and was involved in a collision. The force of the crash flung him out of his seatbelt and out through the passenger door and into the path of an oncoming car.

He was flown straight to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where it had just opened a major trauma unit and he awoke two days later.

He said: “I nearly died twice on the operating table when they repaired my clavicle and then came home two weeks later. Without the air ambulance I don’t know what would have happened. I certainly would not have been able to access treatment as quickly as I did - the helicopter got me there in 20 minutes.”