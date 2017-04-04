Coffee shops are providing a latte support

Coffee shop chain Costa has ‘bean’ making an impact in the Boston community.

The business has made a number of donations to causes or organisations in the area over the past year through its Costa Community scheme.

Costa has been supporting Kirton Taekwondo Freestyle.

The Boston branch helped sponsor last year’s Boston Bike Night and also made a donation to local martial arts group Kirton Taekwondo Freestyle.

The Sleaford outlet, meanwhile, provided football equipment to Boston Police Cadets for a 24-hour sponsored football tournament and gardening tools to create a knot garden outside the Boston Stump.

George Moore, manager of the Sleaford store, said the scheme is Costa’s way of ‘giving something back to the community’.