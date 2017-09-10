Community choir to launch in The Stump

A weekly singing group is to launch next week at The Stump, in Boston.

The choir is in partnership with SoundLINCS New Tricks initiative, a programme that encourages people of all ages and abilities to sing.

There is no audition required.

New Tricks will start on Tuesday, September 12, from 7pm to 8.15pm at The Stump.

George Ford, director of music at The Stump, said: “Everyone can sing and this choir will provide an opportunity for people to find their voice in an exciting and encouraging environment.”