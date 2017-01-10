Community loo scheme to double Boston’s public toilets?

A new Community Toilet Scheme could soon be launched to double the number of Boston’s public loos.

Oldrids, the Stump and the new Waterfall Plaza shopping centre are volunteering their loos to add to council provision at the Cattle Market, Central Park and Lincoln Lane.

Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) chairman Coun Nigel Welton said: “Six public conveniences in a town centre the size of Boston’s would be remarkable.

“There are very few towns these days which have so many toilets available for the public to use.

“Boston’s would be conveniently placed to meet the needs of visitors, including those arriving by bus, shoppers and traders standing on the market.

“I want to thank those businesses which have come forward. They have recognised the potential for this project to increase footfall and trade.

“They all have attractions for shoppers and all, including the Stump, have cafes.

“I would be happy to hear from any other businesses who want to join this community scheme.”

If BTAC committee members give the go-ahead tomorrow (Wednesday), toilets will be open during the following times -

• Waterfall Plaza: 9am-5pm Monday-Saturday

• Oldrids: 9am-5.30pm Monday-Saturday

• The Stump: 8.30am-4pm daily

Council loos open 8am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays