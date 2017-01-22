Community resource set for spellbinding evening

Donington Library is counting down to its next community event, a Harry Potter Book Night.

The free event, open to all ages, will take place on Thursday, February 2, from 6pm. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Beginning with a ‘sorting ceremony’, the evening will also include games, quizzes, and a charity Harry Potter raffle.

It is merely the latest community event held at the library since it became volunteer run, with a previous craft session pictured.

For more, search for Donington Library on Facebook.